UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: Reserve list released on upsc.gov.in, check here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 reserve list has been released. Candidates can check the list through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 
Published on Jan 01, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released the reserve list for UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the mains exam can check the reserve list through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. 

The result of Civil Services Main exam was declared on September 24, 2021 and 761 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS and Central Services Group A and Group B against 836 vacancies.

As per the official notice, the Commission was also maintaining a consolidated reserve list in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under the respective categories. As sought by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Commission has now recommended 75 candidates which include 52 general, 19 OBC, 2 EWS and 2 SC to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services exam 2020. 

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: How to check reserve list 

To check the reserve list candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 reserve list.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

 

