UPSC CSE results: Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, son of farmer, secures AIR 33

UPSC CSE results: For a Muktsar-based farmer’s son Jaspinder Singh Bhullar, clearing the civil services examination (CSE) is a childhood dream coming true and he now wants to work for the development of rural areas when he joins the bureaucracy.

26-year-old resident of Bhullar village said consistency and self-confidence have helped him achieve success as he cleared the coveted CSE in his second attempt. He secured the 33rd rank in the Civil Services Examination 2021, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday. He kept Law as optional subject in his CSE mains.

He is first generation graduate from his family as his mother and father both have qualification till class 10.

“After completing my BALLB from University Institute of Legal Studies at Panjab University in Chandigarh in 2019, I moved to New Delhi for CSE’s preparation. In my first attempt I failed to clear prelims but continued studies with more determination,” he said.

“Becoming an officer was my childhood dream. When I was in class 7, one of my teachers told me that I have potential to pass civil services exam. Since then, whatever I chose was inclined towards this. Consistency and revision have been my mantra for success. Revision is very difficult task but if you can do this, you can clear CSE. It was also that there was no financial pressure on me and my family was always very supportive. My mother even moved with me to Delhi in 2019 but we had to return back home due to covid outbreak,” he said.

"During Covid times, coaching centres were all closed, yet maintaining motivation at home was really crucial. Initially, I studied for 8 to 10 hours. Eventually, I increased it to 10 to 12 hours," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON