Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC declares DCIO, IB recruitment final result
exam results

UPSC declares DCIO, IB recruitment final result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the exam held for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.
UPSC declares DCIO, IB recruitment final result
Published on Dec 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the exam held for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the post.

UPSC DCIO result

The candidates have been selected on the basis of computer based test held on March 8, 2020 and interview held from October 25 to October 29.

“The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” the UPSC has said.

UPSC DCIO recruitment exam: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in
  • Click on the DCIO result link
  • Download the result file
  • Check your roll number, name

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result upsc.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP