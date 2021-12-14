UPSC declares DCIO, IB recruitment final result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the exam held for the selection of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) in Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs. A total of 27 candidates have been selected for the post.

UPSC DCIO result

The candidates have been selected on the basis of computer based test held on March 8, 2020 and interview held from October 25 to October 29.

“The marks of interviewed candidates, cut off marks, etc. will be uploaded on the commission’s website after the completion of recruitment process or within thirty days, whichever is later,” the UPSC has said.

UPSC DCIO recruitment exam: Know how to check

Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in

Click on the DCIO result link

Download the result file

Check your roll number, name