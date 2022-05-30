Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC exam rank 34, Shashvat Sangwan also plays basketball, runs marathon

UPSC exam result: Shashvat Sangwan secured rank 34 in the UPSC civil services examination 2021 in his second attempt
UPSC result: Shashvat Sangwan’s father said he was a national level basketball player and runs the full marathon
Published on May 30, 2022 07:10 PM IST
BySunil Rahar

ROHTAK: Shashvat Sangwan, 26, first cleared the civil services examination last year but he didn’t get the service he wanted. Sangwan’s rank, 320, entitled him to join the Indian Defence Estates Service and he did sign up for the training. But he wanted to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and kept preparing for the examination.

“He is currently undergoing training for Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) and this was his second attempt,” his father, Dr Satish Sangwan, who runs a clinic at Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, said, elated at his son’s success.

Shashvat Sangwan secured the 34th rank in the civil services examination 2021

Shashvat Sangwan did his schooling at the Delhi Public School R K Puram, in the national capital and holds a degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani in Rajasthan in 2018.

His father Dr Sangwan underlined how Shashvat never took coaching for the UPSC exams but prepared on his own. Or how studies was not the only area where he excelled in.

He was a national basketball player and used to participate in long marathons of 42km. Playing and studying are his hobbies,” Dr Sangwan added.

Dr Sangwan said his son always believed in self-study and was always in high spirits.

“We had shifted to Delhi many years back and Shashvat was brought up in Delhi,” he said, adding how his son never lost touch with his rural roots and would visit the native village Paintawas Khurd in Charkhi Dadri.

“He is the first person from our village to achieve this feat and my phone is flooded with calls and text messages. The residents of my village are proud of Shashvat’s fate,” Dr Sangwan said, happy that like his father who was in the air force, his son too will work for society.

Shashvat could not be reached for comments.

