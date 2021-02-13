IND USA
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results.(Screengrab )
exam results

UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check

  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:09 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Friday declared the result of the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC had conducted the recruitment exam on January 10, 2020, at various centers spread across the state.

Direct link to check UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results.

How to check UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click here to View Computer Operator (General Recruitment) Competitive Examination 2016 Under the Advertisement 25 Exam 2016"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

Topics
upsssc recruitment upsssc
