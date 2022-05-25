WB Madhyamik Result 2022: Where, how to check WBBSC Class 10 result

WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2022: West Bengal Madhyamik or Class 10 final exam results will be announced in due course of time. As per reports, the results will be announced by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education soon but there is no official confirmation yet on WB 10th result date and time.

Results will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

WB Madhyamik exam was conducted in 2022 after a year's gap from March 7 to 16 on single shifts.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, WBBSE did not conduct Madhyamik exams in 2021 and evaluated students using an alternative assessment scheme.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in. When announced, the result link will be available on the homepage. Click on it. Enter roll number and date of birth. Submit and check your result. Take a printout for future use.

Last year a total of 10,79,749 candidates registered themselves for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik exam.

A total of 79 students had scored 697 marks and the pass percentage was 100 per cent.

