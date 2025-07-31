Kolkata, The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board on Thursday said it will publish this year’s entrance exam results on August 7, following a delay of over a month. WBJEE exam results to be announced on Aug 7: Board chief

Decks were cleared to publish the results following the Supreme Court’s July 28 order staying Calcutta High Court’s earlier decision to halt the implementation of a revised list of Other Backward Classes notified by the state government.

WBJEE board chairperson Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told reporters that the results will be declared on August 7.

"From today , candidates will have to upload details about their caste category certificate in the relevant section of WBJEE portal till August 2. The board will sort out the data and incorporate updates of every candidate before coming up with the results," she said.

"We are sure the process will be over by the stipulated time and the results will be published on August 7," the WBJEE chairperson said.

A senior higher education department official said, "The decision to update every candidate's profile with caste category details have been taken after consulting legal experts."

The WBJEE exams were held on April 27.

On July 28, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, while hearing the state government’s appeal, vacated the high court’s stay and noted that "prima facie, the high court order seems to be erroneous."

On June 17, the Calcutta High Court ordered an interim stay on notifications issued by the state government with regard to reservations to 140 subsections under OBC-A and OBC-B categories made by it.

The state had prepared the new list after the high court, in May 2024, quashed the inclusion of as many as 77 communities in the OBC list.

