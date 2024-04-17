Hyderabad, Civil services examination 2023 third ranker Donuru Ananya Reddy, who hails from the backward Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, on Tuesday said she would like to take the administration closer to people. Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy

Reddy said she feels "extremely grateful" and happy on securing the third position in the prestigious test, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission .

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Disagreeing with the view that the civil services examination is a hard one to crack, she said it is, however, a challenging exam and it is important to have a strategy for the preparation.

Reddy said she used to study for 6-8 hours a day for the exams but increased the study hours to 12-14 a day when the tests were round the corner.

"Most important is to have a strategy. If we have a strategy of breaking down the syllabus into parts and completing it in a timeframe, it becomes easy," she told PTI videos.

"The only plan I have is to take the administration closer to people and work in a people-centric manner," she said.

On tips for civil services aspirants, Reddy said every exam takers should prepare their plan as per their strengths and weaknesses, without blindly following others.

"Also, don't ever give up. This examination is full of challenges, mentally or otherwise also. So, keep your calm and don't give up," she said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the civil services exam rankers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy is delighted that more than 50 candidates from the two states got selected for the civil services, an official release said.

The chief minister, who also hails from Mahabubnagar district, commended Ananya Reddy for securing the third rank in the civil services exam.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.