 Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy

PTI |
Apr 17, 2024 12:29 AM IST

Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy

Hyderabad, Civil services examination 2023 third ranker Donuru Ananya Reddy, who hails from the backward Mahabubnagar district of Telangana, on Tuesday said she would like to take the administration closer to people.

Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy
Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy

Reddy said she feels "extremely grateful" and happy on securing the third position in the prestigious test, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission .

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Disagreeing with the view that the civil services examination is a hard one to crack, she said it is, however, a challenging exam and it is important to have a strategy for the preparation.

Reddy said she used to study for 6-8 hours a day for the exams but increased the study hours to 12-14 a day when the tests were round the corner.

"Most important is to have a strategy. If we have a strategy of breaking down the syllabus into parts and completing it in a timeframe, it becomes easy," she told PTI videos.

"The only plan I have is to take the administration closer to people and work in a people-centric manner," she said.

On tips for civil services aspirants, Reddy said every exam takers should prepare their plan as per their strengths and weaknesses, without blindly following others.

"Also, don't ever give up. This examination is full of challenges, mentally or otherwise also. So, keep your calm and don't give up," she said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the civil services exam rankers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Revanth Reddy is delighted that more than 50 candidates from the two states got selected for the civil services, an official release said.

The chief minister, who also hails from Mahabubnagar district, commended Ananya Reddy for securing the third rank in the civil services exam.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / Would take administration closer to people: UPSC CSE 3rd rank holder Ananya Reddy
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On