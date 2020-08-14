e-paper
Home / Education / Extra C begins registration for global crossword contest from August 15

Extra C begins registration for global crossword contest from August 15

Patna-based organisation ‘Extra C’ is set to host global crossword contest through online mode, registration for which begins on Saturday (August 15). The contest has been acknowledged as one-of-its-kind event by the Limca Book of Records.

education Updated: Aug 14, 2020 23:20 IST
Megha
Megha
Hindustan Times, Patna
Representative
Representative(HT File)
         

Participants can check details and register themselves free of cost through official website www.crypticsingh.com.

There will be a total of 10 online weekly rounds on every Sunday. The first online weekly round will begin on August 23 while grand finale will be held offline in Bengaluru.

Amitabh Ranjan, chief operating officer of Extra C, said, “The contest which was open to Indians across the world till now, has been thrown open to foreigners from this year. We are expecting surge in the number of participants owing to lockdown.”

He said, “Online weekly rounds will be hosted on the official website. After final result declaration of weekly rounds, the grand finale date will be decided later and intimated to qualifiers.”

The winner of the Grand Finale lifts the National Crossword Champion trophy. Mohsin Ahmed, a former ISRO scientist, is the reigning champion. He won the last year’s grand finale in a neck-and-neck fight. Ramki Krishnan, an IT professional from Chennai, has won the contest four times in the last seven editions.

Started in 2013, this is the eight edition of the Indian Crossword League. The contest has been acknowledged as one-of-its-kind event by the Limca Book of Records.

