e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Fake appointment letter issued on letter head of RBI by a private agency: PIB

Fake appointment letter issued on letter head of RBI by a private agency: PIB

A fake certificate of appointment by a private agency has been issued on a letter head of Reserve Bank of India, a fact check team of Press Information Bureau stated in a tweet, on Wednesday.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:07 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Twitter)
         

A fake certificate of appointment by a private agency has been issued on a letter head of Reserve Bank of India, a fact check team of Press Information Bureau stated in a tweet, on Wednesday.

Attaching a photo of the fake appointment letter issued to a person in Saharsa, Bihar, the PIB fact check team wrote,“A certificate of appointment by a private agency is issued on letter head of Reserve Bank of India #PIBFactCheck: The certificate is #Fake. @RBI does not issue such appointment certificates nor does it authorize others to issue certificates under its letterhead.”

Hindustantimes

The appointment letter reads, “Certificate of Appointment. As customer service point, digital world CSP Private Limited is pleased to appoint (name) as on customer service point for offering banking services of State Bank of India through Digital World CSP pvt Ltd Kiosk Bank. VLE Code: 1A74P7854 Rampur, Saharsa, Bihar.”

Earlier this month, a fake notice of recruitment against 5285 vacancies in Indian Railway was advertised by a private agency. The ministry of railway later tweeted from its official handle saying, “Railways have not authorized any private agency as yet to do the recruitment of staff on its behalf as alleged by the above-named agency”

People are advised to rely only on the official website for updates.

top news
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In