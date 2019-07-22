FCI admit card : Download Category III phase II July 27 exam hall ticket at fci.gov.in

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 13:59 IST

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the admit card for Phase-2 examination to recruit Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) and Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot).

The FCI Phase II online test of qualified candidates will be held on July 27, 2019.

Candidates can download the FCI Phase II online test admit card from the official website of FCI.

Steps to download FCI Phase II exam 2019 admit card:

1) Go to official website of FCI 2) Click on the link for current recruitment and then select the Zone from which you have appeared 3) Click on the link to download call letter 4) You will be directed to the login page 5) Enter your registration no and password 6) Enter the captcha code 7) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen 8) Take a print-out of FCI Phase II 2019 admit card and save it on your computer too

The centre, venue address, date and time for examinations is intimated to the candidates through the call letter. No hard copy of admit card will be sent to the candidates.

The FCI has also released the handout containing details regarding the various aspects of online Phase-2 FCI Category III examination. The handout can be checked below.

The FCI had earlier released the results of the phase 1 examination of this recruitment process.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 13:56 IST