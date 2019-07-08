FCI result 2019: Phase 1 results for all zones out, here’s how to check

Food Corporation of India (FCI) on Monday declared the result of Phase-1 examination for recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) (Civil Engineering / Electrical Mechanical Engineering), Assistant Grade (Ag II) (Hindi), Steno Grade-II, Typist (Hindi) And Assistant Grade-III (Ag III) (General Accounts, Technical, Depot).

The candidates who took the exam can check their results on the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in.

The FCI recruitment phase 1 examination2019 was held from May 31 to June 3 , 2019. The examination is being conducted to fill 4103 posts.

The application process for Food Corporation of India recruitment started from February 28 and the last date to apply was March 30, 2019.

The posts under FCI Recruitment include: junior engineers, stenographers, typist and assistant posts and AG in different zones including north, south, east, west and north-east.

FCI Phase 1 result: How to check

Visit the official website of FCI at fci.gov.in

Click on the link for current recruitment

Click on the zone for which the result has to be checked

Click on the links below to check results of each zone

Here are the direct links to check the FCI exam phase 1 results for all the zones:

North Zone

Link for North zone page

Result of Phase -I exam (Query based format)

List of Candidates Selected for Phase-II exam (PDF format)

East zone

Link for East zone page

Result of Phase -I exam (Query based format)

List of Candidates Selected for Phase-II exam (PDF format)

North East zone

Result of Phase -I exam (Query based format)

List of Candidates Selected for Phase-II exam(PDF format)

West Zone

West zone page

Result of Phase -I exam (Query based format)

List of Candidates Selected for Phase-II exam(PDF format)

South zone page

Link for South zone page

Result of Phase -I exam (Query based format)

List of Candidates Selected for Phase-II exam(PDF format)

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 20:12 IST