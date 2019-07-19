Fee confusion: Medical aspirants can opt out of Maharashtra’s Palghar college

education

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell for medical courses has allowed students who had opted for Palghar’s Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences the option of shifting to other colleges since many were not aware that the private college charged fees that may not be affordable for them. The edit window to change college preferences will be open from July 20, 11am to July 22, up to 5pm.

The CET cell issued a circular on Thursday giving students seeking admissions to undergraduate courses a second chance to edit their college preference since students, especially those under reservation categories, were not aware that the government would not reimburse fees for Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences as it is a for-profit educational institution.

“Due to some confusion, a number of students from reserved categories had confirmed admission at Vedantaa without knowing that their fees will not be reimbursed by the government because the institute is a for-profit private limited institute,” said A Rayate, commissioner, state CET cell.

He said the decision to allow students to edit their preferences was reached after a meeting with the state medical education secretary earlier this week. Students who change their preferences will be eligible for the second round of admissions.

“If students were allotted Vedantaa and did not confirm admissions, they’ll still automatically be part of the second round of seat allocation. Whereas for those who have confirmed admissions and want to change their preference, they too can do so by giving a letter of undertaking to the institute citing valid reasons to do so,” said Rayate.

In 2017, Vedantaa Institute of Medical Sciences became the first institute in Maharashtra to be registered under the Private Companies Act, making it a for profit educational institute. In 2018, the institute had sent a proposal to the Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) seeking permission to charge students Rs 14 lakh per annum.

However, the FRA had recommended that they cap their fees at Rs 6 lakh per annum.

Close to 120 students were admitted to the institute in the 2017 batch.

In 2018, the institute proposed to charge fees of Rs 32 lakh per annum for the 2019-20 academic year, but the FRA capped fees at Rs 14.5 lakh. At present, while the institute has been allowed to charge Rs 14.5 lakh fees per annum, it plans to challenge this cap on fees in court and hopes to get permission to charge Rs 22 lakh per annum.

“Depending on the outcome of the court’s decision, the fees may get changed for the academic year 2019-20. This is to bring to the notice of prospective students in order to avoid confusion/litigation later,” said a notice released by the institute on July 7, 2019.

