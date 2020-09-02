Final year university exams to be held by Sept end in Haryana

education

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:56 IST

The examinations of the last year students of all universities and colleges in Haryana will be conducted by the end of September. After this, all the results will also be declared before October 31, 2020.

According to an official release, this decision was taken in a meeting organized by Haryana State Higher Education Council through video conferencing.

The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellors and Controllers of Examination of all the government aided Universities. The meeting was chaired by Haryana State Higher Education Council Chairman, Professor Brij Kishore Kuthiala. Apart from these, Principal Secretary, Haryana Higher Education Department, Ankur Gupta, and Director General Ajit Balaji Joshi were also present in the meeting.

Giving information about the decision taken in the meeting, a spokesman of Haryana State Higher Education Council said that about 2 lakh students studying in the final year classes in various colleges and universities of the state and adequate arrangements will be made for all these students who will appear for the examinations.

He informed that as per the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission, the State Government has also given consent. The Supreme Court has also made it mandatory to conduct final year examinations.

He informed that the Vice Chancellors of all the universities have assured that as per the directions issued by the Central Government and the State Government regarding ‘Standard Operating Procedure’ for COVID-19 will be followed meticulously. Provisions have also been made for compartment and re-appear examinations for final year students in all universities.

He said that the students who will be appearing for these examinations have been given permission to take the examination either through online or offline medium.

He further informed that for students coming from faraway places accommodation will also be arranged in the hostels. Social distancing norms will be followed in the examination centres.

The spokesperson further stated that the examination question papers will be of multiple choices, short answer and explanatory answers. He said that some of the universities which have already started taking the examinations have also declared the results.

He informed that the work of holding online classes of last year’s students’ is going on at a rapid pace. He said that along with the examinations, new admissions will also take place in the month of September and from October 2020 depending on the circumstances normal classes will start. It was also told that the students, who will not be able to take the exam due to any valid reasons, will be given one more chance.