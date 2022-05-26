FMGE admit card June 2022 released at natboard.edu.in, direct link here

The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the admit cards for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022. Candidates can download the admit card for the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Candidates can download the same using their login credentials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A last opportunity to submit the documents is being given during 27.05.2022 (11:00 AM onwards) to 29.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM)” reads the official notice.

It further added, "Candidates who will fail to submit the required documents shall be declared INELIGIBLE for FMGE June 2022 session. No further opportunity to submit documents shall be given."

FMGE 2022 will be held on June 4th. The result will be available for download on June 30, 2022.

Direct link here

FMGE admit card: How to download

On the homepage click on the examination tab and then on FMGE Examination

Login User Id and password

The FMGE admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Notification here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}