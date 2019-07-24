Galgotias University school of computer science creates leaders of tomorrow

education

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:00 IST

Galgotias University - School of Computing Science and Engineering, Prepare the Students to Effectively Adapt to the Changing Global Society

Galgotias University provides a wide array of schools for the students to explore their interests. Amongst the School of Computing Science and Engineering, the university provides specialization in computer networks & cyber security, data analytics, cloud computing & virtualization, business analytics & optimization, artificial intelligence & machine learning, augmented reality & virtual reality, Internet of Things, blockchain technology, augmented reality and virtual reality, cyber security and digital forensics.

Dhruv Galgotia, the young CEO of Galgotias University said “The School of Computing Science & Engineering is a diverse, interdisciplinary, and innovative ecosystem of learning comprising of distinguished faculty, researchers, and students. The teaching-learning process at SCSE is highly innovative & productive as school has the industry experts as adjunct faculty. Flipped classroom, project-based learning and activity based learning is followed as learning process at the School. The School provides extensive computing resources for research and education. With specialized equipment for individual research efforts in vision, computer architecture, networking, security, mobile systems, and distributed computing, the school provides a well-designed curriculum and the fully flexible credit system for the students.”

Computer networks & cyber security is extremely vital in today’s networked world. All communications must be secure and under control since the information stored and conveyed is ultimately an invaluable resource of the business. Securing vital resources and information in the network is the most challenging feat for system enterprise. The growing number of the computer network (internet/intranet) attacks and sophistication in attack technologies has made this task still more complicated. The course content for computer networks & cyber security at SCSE is developed with the support of department of Information Technology, ministry of communications and IT, government of India. Therefore, the need of the hour is to update the knowledge of the personnel manning networks and systems on the network security issues and solutions.

The data analytics curriculum at SCSE exposes students with all aspects of data analytics including research design, data collection, preparation, analysis, integration, visualization, and interpretation. The curriculum is strongly oriented towards industry and emphasizes industry internship, projects, and entrepreneurship. Data analytics is concerned with the acquisition, storage, retrieval, processing and finally the conversion of data into knowledge where the quantum of data is very large. There are many applications, such as social media, healthcare, e-commerce, weather forecast, traffic monitoring, etc., that are producing massive amounts of data, the so-called “BIG DATA”, with Volume, Velocity, Variety, Veracity and Value (the five “Vs” of Big Data challenges) at an unprecedented scale. This has led to a critical need for skilled professionals, known as data scientists or data analytics, which can mine, interpret and predict the data.

The cloud computing & virtualization program at SCSE will help students understand cloud computing and virtualization technologies. The course comprehensively covers the basic technologies involved, the history of the cloud and its roots in service oriented architecture and utility computing, it has ample scope to take in the fast changing models that are thrown out by cloud computing. Students of this program will also benefit from the several practical credits that provide hands-on capabilities on the various aspects of cloud.

Business analytics at SCSE would is targeted to enhance the skills, technologies, applications and practices for continuous iterative exploration and investigation of past business performance to gain insight and drive business planning. Analytics may be used as input for human decisions or may drive fully automated decisions.

Artificial Intelligence & machine learning is designed to enable students to build intelligent machines with a cutting-edge combination of machine learning, analytics and visualization technologies. Students will acquire ability to explain and apply key ideas in artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques in AI based innovative projects and how they are being used in IBM, Google, Amazon, Facebook, etc. They will gain knowledge of related fields such as natural language processing, text mining, robotics, reasoning and problem solving. Students will get experience in implementing scalable solutions with AI and machine leaning components, technologies and tools.

Augmented reality & virtual reality program aims to develop graduates that are not only well versed with computing approaches, tools, and technologies, but are also experienced with design approaches and new media technologies and uses. It will prepare students to work in the IT industry as well as digital media industry like gaming, animation, virtual/augmented reality, etc. The program will also allow students, who want to pursue higher studies, to take up in CS/IT or in Design.

Galgotias University has industry supported training through various tech clubs like – Google DSC, InfyTQ, TCS IoN, UiPath RPA, AWS Educate, TUV SUD Cybersecurity & IoT, Microsoft Hub, Amazon Alexa, Firefox Academy, Intel AI Developer Program, LeadingINdia.Ai and OnePlus University Program. Inter department students to do innovative projects under engineering clinic togetherly.

Students have got internships offers from Fortune 500 companies and government agencies such as Google, Microsoft, DRDO, CSIR, TCS, CTS, Infosys etc. Students have been working with top R&D agencies and there more than 40 Patents which have been published by faculty members & students. Industry supported labs like – UiPath Robotic Process Automation Lab, Microsoft Azure, AWS and TUV SUD Cyber Security Lab are in the pipeline for setup. Students secured prizes in hackathons and technical contests which organized by Fortune 500 companies.

Suneel Galgotia, the Chancellor of Galgotias University illuminates on the spirit of their students ; “Galgotias University develops graduates who are successful in their chosen career paths, demonstrate the attitudes, abilities, and personal leadership to effectively adapt to changing global society while maintaining and promoting the highest engineering, professional, and ethical standards”

