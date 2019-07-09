GATE 2020 to be conducted by IIT-Delhi, application begins on September 3, exam in February

GATE 2020: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will organise GATE 2020. IIT Delhi has released a poster for GATE 2020 on its official website.

GATE 2020 exam will be conducted on February 1, 2, 8 and 9, 2020. The online application process for GATE 2020 will begin in September 3, 2019. The last date to apply is September 24, 2019.

A notice on the website of IIT Delhi reads, “Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is basically an examination on the comprehensive understanding of the candidates in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/Technology/ Architecture and post-graduate level subjects in Science. GATE 2020 will be conducted for 25 subjects (also referred to as “papers”) and it would be distributed over 1st, 2nd, 8th & 9th of February 2020. The GATE examination centres are spread in different cities across India, as well as, in six cities outside India. The examination would be purely a Computer Based Test (CBT).”

GATE 2020

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: (i) Master’s programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and (ii) Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory. Further, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have been using the GATE score in their recruitment process.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 18:44 IST