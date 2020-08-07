GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay on Friday released the information brochure for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can check the information brochure for GATE 2021 online at gate.iitb.ac.in.

According to the brochure, the GATE 2021 computer-based examination will be conducted from February 5 to 14, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination will be held in two sessions, i.e forenoon from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, these are tentative in nature and may change depending upon the COVID-`19 situation. The admit card for the GATE 2021 examination will be available to download from January 8, 2020.

“All Test Papers of GATE 2021 will be entirely objective type. Patterns of questions may include (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and/or (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions,” reads the official notice.

The online registration process for GATE 2021 will begin on September 14, 2020, and will end on September 30, 2020.

The results of the GATE 2021 examination is scheduled to be declared on March 22, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the GATE 2021 information brochure.