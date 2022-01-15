Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GATE 2022 Admit Cards released, direct link and how to download hall tickets

GATE 2022 Admit Cards: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards.
GATE 2022 Admit Cards: Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards. Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

Direct link to download GATE 2022 admit cards

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards

Candidates can follow the given steps to download GATE 2022 admit cards:

• Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card

The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kharagpur on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon sessions will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon sessions will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. The GATE 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding GATE 2022.

