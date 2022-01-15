Home / Education / GATE 2022 Admit Cards released, direct link and how to download hall tickets
education

GATE 2022 Admit Cards released, direct link and how to download hall tickets

  • GATE 2022 Admit Cards: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards.
GATE 2022 Admit Cards: Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
GATE 2022 Admit Cards: Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.(gate.iitkgp.ac.in)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 11:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 admit cards. Candidates can download the GATE 2022 admit cards from the official website https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/.

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to download GATE 2022 admit cards&lt;/strong&gt;

How to download GATE 2022 admit cards"

Candidates can follow the given steps to download GATE 2022 admit cards:

• Visit https://gate.iitkgp.ac.in/

• Click on ‘Login’

• Enter Enrollment Number, Password, and Solve an Arithmetic Expression to login

• A new page will open

• Admit card will be available on the page

• Download the admit card

The GATE examination will be held by IIT Kharagpur on February 05, 06, 12, and 13, 2022. The exam is a computer-based test that will be conducted in two sessions. The forenoon sessions will be conducted from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm and afternoon sessions will be held from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm. The GATE 2022 results will be announced on March 17, 2022.

Candidates are requested to keep checking the official website for further updates regarding GATE 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out