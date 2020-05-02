e-paper
GATE online coaching: Eligible Andhra students can register for free now

GATE online coaching: Eligible Andhra students can register for free now

In this regard, the council has invited interested students to register for the on-line GATE coaching classes online at jntua.ac.in on or before May 7, 2020.

education Updated: May 02, 2020 14:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In adherence to the direction of the Ministry of Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) will be coordinating GATE online coaching classes for the engineering students belonging to the state.

In this regard, the council has invited interested students to register for the on-line GATE coaching classes at jntua.ac.in on or before May 7, 2020. The online registration process begins today, May 2, 2020. Students of third and fourth year of B.Tech are only eligible to apply for the online coaching class.

The online GATE coaching classes will commence on May 11, 2020.

“Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA), Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK), Yogi Vemana University, YSR Cuddapah, will jointly conduct the programme,” reads the official notification uploaded on the council’s website.

Students can download the list of the subjects and the subject wise list of the faculty members by clicking here.

“Online platform for conducting Classes will be informed by e-mail to the respective faculty members and students. Students can register any number of courses listed in the web portal. The schedule of classes will be sent by the Co-ordinators to the concerned students by E-mail,” further reads the notice.

Here’s the direct link for online registration.

