Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019
Gauhati High Court Steno Grade 3 admit card released. Direct link to download here
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019: Gauhati High Court has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of Steno Grade 3 Exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghcrecruitment.in.
How to download Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019:
Visit the official website at ghcrecruitment.in
Click on the link that reads Steno Admit Card link
A login page will appear
Key in your roll number and date of birth
Fill in the captcha and submit
Your admit card will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out
Click here to download your admit card
First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST
