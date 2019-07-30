e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jul 30, 2019

Gauhati High Court Steno Grade 3 admit card released. Direct link to download here

Gauhati High Court has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of Steno Grade 3 Exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghcrecruitment.in.

education Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gauhati High Court Steno Grade 3 admit card released
Gauhati High Court Steno Grade 3 admit card released(Ghcrecruitment)

Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019: Gauhati High Court has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of Steno Grade 3 Exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghcrecruitment.in.

How to download Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at ghcrecruitment.in

Click on the link that reads Steno Admit Card link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and date of birth

Fill in the captcha and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to download your admit card

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    CCD owner VG SiddharthaParliament LiveTriple Talaq BillUnnao Rape SurvivorIndia vs West IndiesMuthulakshmi Reddi Google Doodle
    don't miss