Gauhati High Court Steno Grade 3 admit card released. Direct link to download here

education

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST

Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019: Gauhati High Court has released the admit card for its recruitment exam for the post of Steno Grade 3 Exam 2019. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website of Gauhati High Court at ghcrecruitment.in.

How to download Gauhati High Court Steno Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website at ghcrecruitment.in

Click on the link that reads Steno Admit Card link

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and date of birth

Fill in the captcha and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Click here to download your admit card

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:52 IST