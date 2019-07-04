Ghaziabad man takes CBSE supplementary exam in place of his friend, arrested

The Ghaziabad police arrested a 20-year-old man who was allegedly found appearing for a CBSE class 12 supplementary examination on Tuesday in place of his friend. The police, on the basis of a complaint by the examination centre superintendent, booked the suspect under the Indian Penal Code’s section for cheating and also levied provisions of the UP Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 1998.

The suspect was identified as Upendra Raghav, who had arrived at the examination centre in KDB Public School, to take the class 12 mathematics supplementary board examination on Tuesday. The centre superintendent Nivedita Rana said that after the candidates were in their respective seats, one of the invigilators got suspicious as the man did not look like what appeared in the photograph on the identity card.

“A CBSE invigilator was also present. So, we went to the room to have a look. We also found that the man was not the person whose photograph was on the ID. We asked him, but he told that he is the candidate and it was an old photograph on the ID card. We allowed him to continue with the exam. In between, we also called up the candidate’s school teachers, but they did not recognise the person appearing for the examination,” Rana said.

“All along, the man kept insisting that it was his photograph. Finally, we called the parents of the candidate and they arrived. Upon seeing the father, the man addressed him ‘papa’. But the father declined to accept the man as his son. After that, the police was informed,” she added.

The police later took the man into custody and registered an FIR at Kavi Nagar police station. The police said the man was identified as Raghav and not the original candidate, Rahul Goswami, who was to appear for the supplementary exam.

“Prima facie, we did not find any monetary considerations behind the person appearing for the exam. The suspect told us that Goswami was his friend and wanted to clear the mathematics supplementary exam at any cost. So Goswami sent his friend to appear in his place. We arrested the suspect and he was sent to jail after being produced in court,” Rajkumar Sharma, station house officer of Kavi Nagar police station, said.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 09:38 IST