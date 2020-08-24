e-paper
GMDC Recruitment 2020: 70 vacancies for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on offer

GMDC Recruitment 2020: 70 vacancies for Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on offer

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 50 vacancies are for Mine Sirdar, and 20 for Junior Overman.

education Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GMDC Recruitment 2020.
GMDC Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

The Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited (GMDC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Mine Sirdar and Junior Overman on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can send the self-certified Xerox copy of the necessary documents by post to Gujarat Mineral Research & Industrial Consultancy Society “KhanijBhavan”, 132 Ft. ring road, University Ground, Vastrapur, Ahmedabad-380 052 and the candidate can send their application along with Xerox copy of Statutory Certificate to GMRICS@gmdcltd.com on or before September 10, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 50 vacancies are for Mine Sirdar, and 20 for Junior Overman.

Educational Qualification:

1. Mine Sirdar: Candidate must have a Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

2. Junior Overman: Candidate must have a Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad

Necessary Documents:

1. Age proof like, Birth Certificate/School Leaving Certificate/Passport

2. Mine Sirdar/ Overman/ II Class Mine Manager Certificate of Competency from DGMS, Dhanbad.

3. Mark sheet along-with clear calculation of percentage of marks and any other qualification certificate duly issued by the competent authority

4. Address Proof like Aadhar Card, Voter ID etc.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the official notification and application form.

