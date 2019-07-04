Goa headmasters unhappy with state board for making it ‘too easy’ for students

The Goa Headmasters Association, a collective of heads of high and higher secondary schools is livid with the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for making it ‘too easy’ for students to clear their exams.

At the centre of the controversy is a decision of the Goa Board to allow students to move to Standard X even if they fail in all the subjects of Standard IX and similarly students of Standard XI can move to Standard XII.

The Headmasters Association said the move would promote mediocrity and discourage excellence among students.

“The students will get very comfortable. How can a teacher teach a class that is not interested? If they cannot study in the IX standard, can they cope up with the studies of X standard?” Mariano Valadares the president of the Goa Headmasters’ Association told Hindustan Times.

Prior to this, students who failed in only one or two subjects at the Standard IX level were allowed to move on to Standard X provided they answered a supplementary exam in June and cleared it.

“This is only for the students of standard IX and XI. They go to X and XI respectively, even if they fail all the subject. But it is not applicable to students of Standard X who cannot go to XI. So it is a double set of rules. Why they cannot go to Standard XI if you are using the same yardstick,” he added.

However, Secretary of the Goa Board has said that the decision of the Board was yet to be finalised and that “all suggestions were welcome.”

“This is similar to what is being done at the university level where the students are allowed repeated attempts to clear their semester examinations and their results are declared only once they have cleared all the exams,” Goa Board Secretary Bhagirathi Shetye said.

The ‘no fail policy’ of government is only applicable to Standard VIII resulting in a large number of failures at the standard IX level, forcing the board to take the step.

“We found that no sooner students fail at the standard IX level, they choose to discontinue their education. Instead of, making the students deal with the ignominy of failing, we thought that they should be allowed to be pass to the tenth standard and their final results be declared only after they have cleared all the examinations,” he added.

“The decision was first taken at a meeting of the executive committee of the Board. It will now be placed before a full meeting of the Board which is scheduled sometime in August. This is the period of churning and suggestions are welcome,” Shetye said.

Teachers are also worried that the Board is also making it easy for students to clear standard X Boards giving unprecedented pass percentages.

This year 17,287 students, out of the 18,684 who appeared for the STD X examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education were successful, giving a pass percentage of 92.47% believed to be the highest ever.

The previous highest pass percentage was 91.57% recorded in 2017. Passing percentages have shown a gradual increase over the last five years rising from 83.51% recorded in 2014 to 91.27% this year.

