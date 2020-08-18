e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Govt jobs in MP to be given only to state’s youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Govt jobs in MP to be given only to state’s youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:44 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Raj K Raj/HT File )
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan(Raj K Raj/HT File )
         

Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be allotted only to those who hail from the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan held meetings with Cabinet Ministers and senior officials today regarding the announcements made in his August 15 speech and gave the necessary orders for their implementation.

tags
top news
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In