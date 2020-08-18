Govt jobs in MP to be given only to state’s youth: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

education

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 15:44 IST

Government jobs in Madhya Pradesh will now be allotted only to those who hail from the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has taken an important decision today, government jobs in MP will be given to the state’s youth only. We are making the necessary legal provisions for the same,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan held meetings with Cabinet Ministers and senior officials today regarding the announcements made in his August 15 speech and gave the necessary orders for their implementation.