NEET, JEE 2020: Govt must listen to students, find amicable solution: Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:21 IST

Batting for the students taking the NEET-JEE exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.

The students have been demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar.

“NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar,” he said on Twitter.

“GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution,” he said.

The former Congress president also dubbed the Modi government as “anti-students” and used a hashtag in this regard.