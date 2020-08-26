e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET, JEE 2020: Govt must listen to students, find amicable solution: Rahul Gandhi

NEET, JEE 2020: Govt must listen to students, find amicable solution: Rahul Gandhi

“NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar,” he said on Twitter.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:21 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File)
         

Batting for the students taking the NEET-JEE exams, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday urged the central government to listen to their grievances and find an amicable solution.

The students have been demanding postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Gandhi said the NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future due to concerns about coronavirus infection and floods in Assam and Bihar.

“NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health and future. They have genuine concerns of: fear of Covid19 infection, transport and lodging during pandemic and flood-mayhem in Assam and Bihar,” he said on Twitter.

“GOI must listen to all stakeholders and find an acceptable solution,” he said.

The former Congress president also dubbed the Modi government as “anti-students” and used a hashtag in this regard.

tags
top news
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
US spy planes fly into Chinese airspace during drills, 2nd day in a row
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
At Sonia Gandhi’s oppn meet, Mamata and Amarinder call for moving SC over NEET, JEE
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Fire at toy factory in Noida, firefighters try to control blaze
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Phase II trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
N95 masks most effective at stopping Covid-19 spread: Indian scientists
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
As Covid-19 cases rise in Delhi, Kejriwal says testing to be doubled
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
Watch: Indian software engineer becomes US citizen in ceremony hosted by Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In