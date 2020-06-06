e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Govt will bear higher education expenses of salon owner’s daughter, says Tamil Nadu CM

Govt will bear higher education expenses of salon owner’s daughter, says Tamil Nadu CM

The salon owner, Mohan of Madurai district, spent his savings earmarked for the education of his daughter Nethra to buy and distribute groceries and vegetables for the poor during the lockdown period, Palaniswami said and appreciated his gesture.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:37 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (HT file)
         

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday announced that the state government would bear the higher education expenses of a salon owner’s daughter in Madurai who was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 relief work.

The salon owner, Mohan of Madurai district, spent his savings earmarked for the education of his daughter Nethra to buy and distribute groceries and vegetables for the poor during the lockdown period, Palaniswami said and appreciated his gesture.

“The Tamil Nadu government will bear the higher education expenditure of Nethra,” the Chief Minister said, adding, it was to honour Mohan’s help for the destitute with dedication, sans selfishness during the pandemic.

He greeted the 13-year girl who reportedly convinced her father to spend his savings for the needy.

On May 31, in his “Mann Ki Baat” broadcast, Prime Minister Modi had said “..There are innumerable people who are willing to give their all in the service of others.

One such gentleman is K C Mohan of Tamil Nadu.

Shri Mohan ji runs a salon in Madurai.

Through sheer hard work, he had saved five lakh rupees for his daughter’s education.

But he spent the entire amount in the service of the needy and the underprivileged in these difficult times.”

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In