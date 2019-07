The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday amended an Act to rename the Greenfield University as Darjeeling Hills University.

The Assembly had passed a bill last year to set up the Greenfield University in the Darjeeling hills.

However, local people said the name of the institute should have a link to Darjeeling.

The Greenfield University (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed by the assembly on Wednesday.

