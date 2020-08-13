e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download

GUJCET 2020 admit card released at gujcet.gseb.org, here’s how to download

GUJCET 2020: Candidates who have registered for the GUJCET examination can download their admit card online at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on August 24, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
GUJCET 2020 admit card.
GUJCET 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

GUJCET 2020: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on Thursday released the admit card for its common entrance test (GUJCET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the GUJCET examination can download their admit card online at gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2020 will be conducted on August 24, 2020.

Earlier, the GUJCET 2020 exam was scheduled to be conducted on March 31, 2020, which was later postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s the direct link to download the GUJCET 2020 admit card.

How to download GUJCET 2020 admit card: 

Visit the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the “Download admit card’ link flashing

Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and captcha

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
BJP to move no-confidence motion, says Gehlot govt won’t last long
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
Congress revokes suspension of 2 Rajasthan MLAs from Sachin Pilot camp ahead of crucial party meet
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
PM Modi unveils new tax reforms, will make taxpayers feel fearless
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Rajasthan CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet this evening, Pilot to attend
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas Covid-19 positive, shared stage with PM in Ayodhya
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Kings XI Punjab batsman Karun Nair recovers from Covid-19 - Report
Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months
Indian restaurant owner in Malaysia linked to fresh Covid-19 outbreak jailed for 5 months
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
Watch: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort ahead of 74th Independence Day
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In