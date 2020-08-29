GUJCET 2020 answer key released at gseb.org, here’s direct link

education

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 10:52 IST

GUJCET 2020: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEBV) has released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 answer key on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the GUJCET 2020 examination can download their answer key online at gseb.org.

Candidates can challenge the GUJCET 2020 provisional answer key by providing appropriate representation on or before September 1, 2020 till 05:00 pm.

Direct link to download GUJCET 2020 provisional answer key.

How to download GUJCET 2020 provisional answer key:

1. Visit the official website at gseb.org

2. On the homepage, go to the board’s website and click on the link that reads, “GUJCET-2020 provisional answer key”

3. GUJCET 2020 provisional answer key will appear on the display screen

4. Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.