Gurugram’s skill university to teach Robotics, AI, 3D printing

Gurugram: Students at the country’s first government skill university located in Gurugram will soon get training in artificial intelligence, the use of robotics, 3-D printing techniques and cyber security, among other such “new-age tech” courses.

A memorandum of understanding(MoU) was signed between the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Sector 44 and the Haryana government’s start-up innovation hub at the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) campus in Udyog Vihar for the same last week.

According to those familiar with the matter, experts from different sectors and industries in Gurugram will be teaching these courses to the students in the coming months. After completing a course, a student will get an opportunity to work as an intern at one of the 45 startups incubated at the HARTRON campus, which was launched in 2017.

Students will earn credits for the internship they undertake. These credits will result in the award of a certificate.The skill university currently provides vocational training to students in 31 courses, including entrepreneurship, banking, agriculture and folk art, among others.

“There is currently a gap between what is taught at universities and what the demands of the market are. Much of modern technology remains elusive to those with little financial means. The programme is an attempt to bridge that gap,” said Rajive Gulati,head, Hartron MultiSkill Development Centre.

The campus houses startups working towards better monitoring of the city’s air pollution, improving the engagement of city authorities with residents and local businesses through technology, and mapping wildlife in Haryana through drone imagery. Data Cultr, An Internet of Things (IoT) start-up that provided end-to-end encryption and security services to companies, received an award of excellence from the Haryana government in April this year for innovative solutions in IoT.

