Haryana civil services exam pattern to be in line with UPSC: Cabinet

The monsoon session of Haryana assembly will commence on August 2. A decision to this effect was taken in the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. The upcoming assembly session would be the last one of the current Vidhan Sabha as the state goes to polls in October. Agriculture minister OP Dhankar said the Cabinet also authorised chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and finance minister Capt Abhimanyu to grant approvals for legislative work and supplementary demands related to the budget during the session.

Sports University Bill approved

The Cabinet approved the Sports University Bill for the establishment of sports varsity in the state. An official spokesperson said the sports university will be set up at Rai in Sonepat. It will be the first full-fledged sports university meeting the international standards. The spokesperson said a void existed in areas of sports science, sports technology, sports management, high-performance training. The focus of the university will be on multi-disciplinary studies with stress on applicability based on the latest researches in sports sciences, sports medicine and sports technology.

Nod to amendment in HCS exam rules

The Cabinet has decided to bring “more similarity and uniformity” in the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) examinations with the pattern being adopted by the UPSC. The Cabinet gave its nod to amend HCS (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008, which now will be called the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2019. After the amendment, there will be four papers (three compulsory and one optional) in the main written examination for the post of HCS (executive branch) and allied services.

However, the list of 23 optional subjects and syllabus for compulsory and optional papers already notified by the state government will remain unchanged. At present, the main written examination of HCS and allied services consists of five papers. After this amendment, the main written examination comprising four papers will carry total 600 marks.

New post for Building EIC

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to create a new post of engineer-in-chief (EIC) (buildings). The spokesperson said the EIC will look after the works related to buildings as well as co-ordination and court cases. The Cabinet also decided that the existing post of EIC, public works (buildings and roads) department, will be re-designated as engineer-in-chief, (roads). It was also decided that the CM will be authorised to allot the establishment work to any one of the two at any point of time and make him the head of department.

Rules relaxed to give job to ESI’s son

The Cabinet decided to provide job of constable to Vikas, son of exemptee sub-inspector (ESI) Dharambir, by relaxing the rules. ESI Dharambir had sustained bullet injuries in his head in the line of duty. He is still unconscious and in critical condition. “₹20 lakh has already been spent on his treatment, but there is little hope of his survival,” a government spokesperson said.

Nod to law and legislative dept service rules ’19 draft

The Cabinet also approved the draft of Haryana Law and Legislative Department (Group A) Service Rules, 2019. As per the Rules, no person will be appointed to any post in the service by direct recruitment, who is less than 21 years or more than 42 years of age on the last date of submission of application to the Commission.

Amendment in Haryana Municipal Act

The Cabinet approved an amendment in the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973. As per the amendment, the election of president in municipal councils and committees will now be held directly by the eligible voters on the pattern of election of mayors. A provision has also been made to ensure at least one session of municipality of at least three days once in every six months in addition to the existing provisions of monthly meetings. The Cabinet also approved Section 52 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, for the same purpose.

