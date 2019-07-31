Haryana government girls’ school in Manesar to get CCTV cameras

education

Senior officials from the state’s education department, on Tuesday, visited the Government Girls’ School in Manesar after five of its students filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court last Thursday raising concerns about their safety.

The petition mentioned that non-educational set-ups were operating from the school premises due to which the area was frequented by locals. The girls had complained that anti-social elements visited the school on the pretext of accessing these “public places”, which made them feel unsafe and disrupted their education. The students sought the court’s intervention in the matter, after which the HC directed the education department to file a reply by August 2.

On Tuesday, additional director of secondary education, Haryana, Pradeep Dagar and the district education officer, among others visited the school and spoke with the teachers, students, and parents.

“We spoke to the complainants, their parents, teachers and other stakeholders. We will prepare a report based on the assessment and present it before the court. In addition, the security of the school is being beefed up and the process of installing CCTV cameras is already underway. The height of the school’s boundary wall is also being increased,” Dagar said.

He said that both students and teachers had shared their concerns with him, and their inputs would be incorporated to improve the teaching environment in the school.

District project coordinator for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Ritu Chowdhary, who was a part of the team that conducted the inquiry, said that some girl students had raised concerns about police patrolling in the area. “The students wanted that the police increase its vigil. We have taken cognizance of the request and will carry it forward,” Chowdhary said.

