e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019

Haryana Sports University soon to be set up in Sonepat, cabinet approves

It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing.

education Updated: Jul 17, 2019 09:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sonepat
(Santosh Kumar/ HT File)

The Haryana cabinet has approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

“Haryana cabinet approves the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat. The University will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences,” Vij said.

“It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing,” he added.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 09:26 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    Mumbai’s Dongri building collapse updatesParliament Live UpdatesKarnataka political crisisLunar EclipseMumbai Building Collapses
    don't miss
      icc world cup 2019