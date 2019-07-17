Haryana Sports University soon to be set up in Sonepat, cabinet approves

education

The Haryana cabinet has approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday.

“Haryana cabinet approves the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat. The University will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences,” Vij said.

“It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing,” he added.

