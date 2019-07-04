Headmasters livid with Goa board for making it ‘too easy’ for students

An association of headmasters of high and higher secondary schools in Goa is livid with the state board for making it ‘too easy’ for students to clear exams.

The Goa board’s decision to allow students to move to Class 10 even if they fail in all the subjects of Class 9 and similarly students who of Class 11 can move to Class 12 is at the centre of the controversy.

The Goa Headmasters Association said the move would promote mediocrity and discourage excellence among students.

“The students will get very comfortable. How can a teacher teach a class that is not interested? If they cannot study in the ninth standard, can they cope up with the studies of the tenth standard?” Mariano Valadares, the president of the Goa Headmasters’ Association, said while speaking to the Hindustan Times.

Prior to this, students who failed in only one or two subjects at the Class 10 level were allowed to move on to Class 9 provided they answered a supplementary exam in June and cleared it.

“This is only for the students of standards 9 and 11. They go to 10 and 11 respectively, even if they fail all the subject. But it is not applicable to students of std 10 who cannot go to 11. So it is a double set of rules. Why they cannot go to 11 if you are using the same yardstick?” Valadares asked.

However, the Goa board’s secretary has said that the decision was yet to be finalised and that “all suggestions were welcome.”

“This is similar to what is being done at the university level where the students are allowed repeated attempts to clear their semester examinations and their results are declared only once they have cleared all the exams,” Goa Board secretary Bhagirathi Shetye said.

The ‘no fail policy’ of the government is only applicable to Class 8 resulting in a large number of failures at the Class 9 level, forcing the board to take the step.

“We found that no sooner students fail at the standard 10 levels, they choose to discontinue their education. Instead, making the students deal with the ignominy of having we thought that they should be allowed to be passed to the tenth standard and their final results will be declared only once they have cleared all the examinations,” he added.

“The decision was first taken at a meeting of the executive committee of the board. It will now be placed before a full meeting of the board which is scheduled sometime in August. This is the period churning and suggestions are welcome,” Shetye said.

Teachers are also worried that the Board is also making it easy for students to clear class 10 Board exams giving unprecedented pass percentages.

This year, 17,287 students of the 18,684 who appeared for the Class 10 examinations conducted by the Goa board were successful, giving a pass percentage of 92.47 believed to be the highest ever.

The previous highest pass percentage was 91.57 recorded in 2017. Passing percentages have shown a gradual increase over the last five years rising from 83.51 recorded in 2014 to 91.27 this year.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:41 IST