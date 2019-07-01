Heatwave: Haryana extends school holidays, Punjab changes timings

The Haryana government on Sunday decided to extend the summer vacations for the government as well private schools by a week. The decision was taken in view of the prevalent heatwave conditions. The schools will now open on July 8.

In Punjab, the authorities have decided to change the school timings. As per the order of director, public instructions, Inderjit Singh, the timings of all government primary, middle, high and senior secondary, aided and affiliated schools in the state will be from 7.30am- 1.30 pm.

Earlier, the timings were from 8am to 2pm. The schools will reopen today.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 07:24 IST