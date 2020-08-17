Himachal Pradesh High Court stays UGC exams until SC’s order

education

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:06 IST

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday stayed the final term exams in the state, mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC) until the orders of the Supreme Court is pronounced in the matter.

A division bench of Justices Sureshwar Thakur and Chander Bhushan Barowalia, while hearing the petition against holding the final term graduation exams by September end amid the pandemic, noted that a similar matter was pending before the apex court.

“Since it is stated at the bar by Neel Kamal Sharma, advocate appearing for respondent number 2, that a lis similar to the controversy borne in the extant writ petition is sub judice before the apex court, there-up-to, as further prayed for, the outcome of the apposite sub judice lis before the apex court, is, enjoined to be awaited, besides thereupto the respondents concerned, may not proceed, with the relevant schedule,” the bench said.

The High Court has slated the matter for further hearing on August 19 as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions pending before it in the matter tomorrow.

During the last hearing, senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for one of the petitioners had submitted that students are a homogenous class and UGC cannot say that the lives of 3rd-year students are less than that of a 1st year or a 2nd-year student.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions, filed by students from several states, seeking to cancel the final term examinations, which the UGC had mandated to be concluded before the end of September, in view of the COVID-19 situation.