Hooked to hockey, AMU school girls shatter a glass ceiling

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 12:45 IST

Rabia Khatoon, a student of Class 10 in ABK School affiliated to Aligarh Muslim University, saw a men’s hockey match in grass court and ever since then, could not stop dreaming about ‘wearing the Indian colour’ at international tournaments.

Her dream may well come true, because a glass ceiling was shattered in 2018 with hockey being introduced for AMU school girls. Rabia, who plays right-in and has been selected for seniors’ state championship, feels comfortable playing in leggings. However, there is no restriction on dress. While the girls wear shorts and T-shirts for matches, they wear leggings during practice out of deference to their families who willingly allowed them to take up the sport.

Rabia’s father is employed in the AMU itself and is the encouraging force behind her hockey zest. She is also all praise for her coaches Anisur Rehman and Arshad Mehmood.

Nine other girls from ABK High School of AMU were selected to represent Sub Junior Girls State Hockey Tournament 2019-20.

Nazia Parveen and Rozy, both sisters who play for ABK School of AMU credit their father Idris Khan for encouraging them to take up the sport. Nazia plays center forward and Rozy is a left out player in position. The sisters are fascinated by stories of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

“Such was the game of legendry Dhyan Chand that it is said that his hockey was tested if it had a magnet to which the ball remained stuck. I dream of such perfection while playing for the Indian Eleven and winning an international title for India,” says Rozy while Nazia Parveen holds AMU star Zafar Iqbal as her ideal.

The new astroturf hockey field has helped the coaches and sports officials to cultivate women’s field hockey.

‘These girls will be torch-bearers. A day would come when alongside the name of Olympian Zafar Iqbal, an alumni of AMU, there would be names of girl students making the university proud,” says AMU hockey coach and deputy director sports committee, AMU, Anisur Rehman.

“We have begun with girls from schools affiliated to Aligarh Muslim University and most of them are from Class 6 to 10. But we are surprised at the excitement among them. When these girls reach graduation, they would constitute the first women’s hockey team of AMU,” says Anisur Rehman, himself an international hockey player.

The girls making it all happen are Rabia Khatoon, Alia Rashid, Faiza Rozy, Areeba Rizwan, Naseem Zehra, Kumari Mamta, Yasha Mazhar, Taiba Nadeem, Amreen Malik and Zainab Mohsin all from ABK School of Aligarh Muslim University, selected for junior category.

“It was impossible to dream of women’s hockey in our times but things are changing and AMU is no exception. The girls themselves exhibited interest in hockey and found good coaches. To add to it, the vice chancellor too encouraged it. Above all, I credit parents who allowed their daughters to play,” says Olympian Zafar Iqbal.

“A beginning made from schools will one day lead to a girls’ hockey team of AMU. These school girls have begun visiting other institutions and cities and are participating in tournaments. Well begun is half done,” said Zafar Iqbal while praising the Khelo India policy of the government. When asked about dress code, the former Olympian said that the option was left to girls who seemed to prefer leggings for practice but were free to wear shorts. “The teams from Malaysia and Iran participate in sports while wearing leggings but in AMU we are leaving it to the girls,” he said.

Official take

Dr Ghulam Sarwar Hashmi, president of the Hockey Club, recollects that the AMU boys’ team won the North Zone Inter University Championship in 2018 and this made the authorities think of also having a girls’ team.

“We knew that we have to start with the basics because hockey is fast losing to games like cricket. So we opened a hockey club for all but could not find girls on the ground. So we encouraged school girls and daily about 20 girls began practicing in the hockey ground. That encouraged us and coaches Anisur Rehman and Arshad Mehmood worked hard with these girls. The outcome was selection of nine girls in Under 14 team for Aligarh and one for senior category,” he says.

‘Now to encourage them, we are planning to hold a tournament for girls at AMU,” he says.

As for dress, Dr Hashmi finds the issue inconsequential as the girls in AMU school find themselves comfortable in leggings.