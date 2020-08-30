e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Hope new education policy will recapture India’s past glory as a centre of learning: Minister

Hope new education policy will recapture India’s past glory as a centre of learning: Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday expressed hope that the new education policy will help India recapture its past glory as a centre of learning.

education Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:48 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Bubaneswar
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank(ANI)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday expressed hope that the new education policy will help India recapture its past glory as a centre of learning.

Nishank was among a host of other eminent persons, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, to speak on the occasion of the 12th foundation day of the Central University of Odisha, which was held through video conference.

Kovind, who is the Visitor of central universities, emphasised the need for value based education for the growth and development of students and the youth.

In his address, Nishank said there was an era when foreign nations were “attracted” to India for its academic prowess.

“Now, it’s time to achieve that type of education through the New Education Policy,” the minister said, urging universities to focus more on research and development.

“The policy will enable regionally rooted industry- academia-govt partnership for the holistic development of the region,” he added.

Lal hoped that the nation will make use of the traditional knowledge under the new education policy.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed on the significance of more collaborative efforts for attaining greater heights.

tags
top news
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
For peace along border, one must adhere to agreements: S Jaishankar
Police personnel killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter
Police personnel killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in Srinagar encounter
India’s Saturday Covid-19 count more than worst-hit US’ July 25 spike
India’s Saturday Covid-19 count more than worst-hit US’ July 25 spike
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
Coronavirus infection unlikely to strike twice
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat at 11am today
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
GST: States will get waiver if they opt to borrow Rs 97,000 crore
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In