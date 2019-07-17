How are millennials coping with mental health-related concerns

education

The young population is increasingly impacted by mental health related concerns. We look within society and we see anxious youth, worried about their futures, struggling to keep pace with the world, yet motivated and driven to do well. In their continued efforts to reach greater heights, they find their support systems diminished, often feeling isolated and not having many people whom they can turn to for help and inputs. In this scenario with potentially compromised mechanisms to cope and maintain their well-being and mental health, it is imperative we find ways to connect with our young millennials that resonate with them.

Millennials and social media

Statistics show that the total number of social media users in India are pegged at 351.4 million (Statista Research Department, 2019). There has been a rapid rise in the number of people utilizing social media. Simultaneously, research conducted by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare (2019) showed that 78% of 4000 students surveyed on their perceptions and attitudes towards social media believed they spend a lot of time on various networking platforms.

Numerous studies that have been conducted to understand the role that social media is seen to play or can play in influencing people, providing inputs and generating awareness. The survey conducted by the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences also showed that 94% of students believe that social media platforms are a valuable source for creating awareness about various social causes and 68% believed that current portrayals across these platforms for mental health continue to contribute to stigma.

Shift the approach

A shift in approach is warranted. We need to view social media as an ally – a group of platforms through which we can reach out to maximum number of youth in a bid to promote a focus on mental and well-being. There are some key areas which can be a focus to optimally utilize the enormous reach and influence of social media on the youth. These include:

1. Build an understanding of what mental health is and how it can be enhanced and maintained.

2. Using social media to create awareness about aspects that can compromise mental health and well-being.

3. Create knowledge about various mental health conditions to promote early and timely identification.

4. Promote measures of help seeking, including providing information about services that can be contacted like helplines to seek immediate support and help.

5. Most importantly, focus on de-stigmatizing mental health related illnesses and instead promote the parity between mental health and physical health.

In summary

The reach, influence and impact of social media cannot be evaded. It is a reality of the lives our youth lead and one that should be employed to promote mental health and wellness. Social media can act as a significant platform, reaching millions with relative ease and given the large population we have which needs to be supported by limited resources at our disposal and even limited number of experts, it is all the more necessary to utilize social media as a means to reach the end of making mental health a priority for all.

The author is director-department of mental health and behavorial sciences, Fortis Healthcare.

