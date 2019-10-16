How to transition from the corporate to the social sector

education

Are you a corporate jetsetter caught in the rigmarole of a nine-to-five job with boardroom meetings that seem meaningless and work profile that seems superficial and pointless. If you feel you need to infuse your life with a career with greater meaning and are yearning for more depth in your professional life, it may be time to look for a career switch towards the development sector.

India is a developing economy and there are a wide range of issues that require detailed work. Take a look at the philanthropic landscape and as philanthropist Ashish Dhawan points out, despite economy slowing down, the rate of growth of social sector is 11-18% with a CAGR of 16 percent. Dhawan, Founder and Chairman of Central Square Foundation (CSF) and founding member of Ashoka University, shares that the pet philanthropic causes in India include education, healthcare and gender, but the emerging areas of interest are mental health and environment or climate change. But you need the right kind of social leaders or “human capital” to professionally manage both the funds and the issues at stake. Mid-career professionals with an average age of 40-45 years armed with a work experience of 20-22 years and a zeal for social work, are ideally suited to become social sector leaders who can take their corporate teachings over to the social sector.

For many people, engaging with society and doing something for people is an area of interest but they don’t know quite know how and where to start. The answer to all these questions comes in the name of course launched at Ashoka University, the leadership program by India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS), which is a nine day residential program at the University. But why is it stay-on-campus residential program? According to Anu Prasad, Founder-Director of India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) – “It’s designed this way to allow a deep immersion into the social sector, allow participants the time and space to reflect and travel inward to connect with their own values. The residential experience also allows the cohort to develop close bonds and start on their journey into the social sector as friends and partners invested in each other’s success and happiness.’ Leaders typically come from diverse sectors—such as corporates, defence forces and government services— to make a meaningful contribution to the social sector. From returning moms to hardcore marketing and finance people, the range of social career aspirants is diverse. Citing an instance, Anu Prasad shares how the marketing director of a leading telecom company undertook this program often wondering if he was a right fit for this- today he is leading a strategic advisory group on air pollution and many of his suggestions have been implemented by the government.

The ILSS leadership course covers various aspects of social development challenges, across health, education, livelihoods, gender, etc. Leaders from the social sector such as NGO founders, foundation heads, academics, development experts come and share their experience of working in these spaces and how they solved for some of the problems, what succeeded, what did not, what are the opportunities, etc. Even get bureaucrats and politicians talk about their side of the story – “In the nine days, our aim is to give the cohorts a context,” says Prasad.

Over the duration of the course, participants are able to see the interconnectedness of development issues, are often able to identify their area of interest and the opportunities to make a difference using their past skills to the social development space. The course fee is Rs 1.25 lakh, exclusive of taxes, for nine days (including accommodation, food and course material). Eligibility is mid-senior level professionals with demonstrated track record and a commitment to social change. There is a stringent selection process that includes written application and interviews. There is post-program placement support. According to Sangeeta Menon- Senior Advisor, India Leaders for Social Sector, “We have a large number of NGO and foundation partners who share their JDs (job description) and hiring requirements with ILSS. We map their requirements with the profiles of our alumni and help find a good match. Where required, we also offer coaching and mentoring to help our alumni transition successfully. However, we don’t necessarily guarantee placement for all participants.”

A total of six batches of 20 cohorts approximately have passed out making a total of 112 men and women, out of which 99 percent are working either as social entrepreneurs or in leadership positions in existing NGOs. Anu Prasad says that everyone can do something for your country, your community, your neighbourhood. The program is to move people.

