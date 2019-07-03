HPBOSE 10th, 12th revaluation and rechecking results 2019 out. Check direct links here

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of Class 10th and 12th revaluation and rechecking result 2019. Candidates can check their results online at hpbose.org.

According to an official notice issued by HPBOSE, result of such candidates are pending who did not submit the documents related to payment of application fee. They are advised to submit the payment documents by July 17, 2019 to get their results.

Direct link to check HPSOS 10th revaluation result

Direct link to check HPSOS 12th revaluation result

How to download HPBOSE 10th, 12th revaluation result 2019:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the result tab, click on HPSOS 10th or 12th revaluation result link

Key in your roll number

Submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 10:01 IST