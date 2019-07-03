HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check

HPBOSE 10th compartmental result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of class 10th compartmental exam 2019. The results can be checked online at hpbose.org.

The HPBOSE compartmental exam 2019 was conducted from June 1 to 7, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10th result 2019

How to check HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result 2019:

Visit official website hpbose.org

Click on ‘Results’ tab on the homepage

Click on HPBOSE Class 10th compartmental result link

Key in your Examination Roll Number

Your HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout for future reference

