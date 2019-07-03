HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result 2019 declared. Direct link to check
Himachal Praesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results of class 10th compartmental exam 2019. The results can be checked online at hpbose.orgeducation Updated: Jul 03, 2019 08:38 IST
The HPBOSE compartmental exam 2019 was conducted from June 1 to 7, 2019.
Here’s the direct link to check HPBOSE Class 10th result 2019
How to check HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result 2019:
Visit official website hpbose.org
Click on ‘Results’ tab on the homepage
Click on HPBOSE Class 10th compartmental result link
Key in your Examination Roll Number
Your HPBOSE 10th Compartmental Result displayed on the screen
Download and take its printout for future reference
First Published: Jul 03, 2019 08:38 IST