e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / HPSOS 10th, 12th practical exam date sheet released at hpbose.org

HPSOS 10th, 12th practical exam date sheet released at hpbose.org

Students who will appear in the HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination can check the date sheet online at hpbose.org.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
HPSOS 10th, 12th practical exam.
HPSOS 10th, 12th practical exam.(HT file)
         

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE on Monday released the date sheet for the HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical examination on its official website.

Students who will appear in the HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination can check the date sheet online at hpbose.org.

As per the schedule, the HPSOS class 10 practical examination will commence from September 24, and will conclude on September 25, while the HPSOS class 12 practical examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift, and from 2 to 5 pm in the evening shift.

HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination schedule:

Hindustantimes

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

top news
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
‘Crores of farmers will benefit’, tweets PM Modi as govt hikes MSP of wheat, five other rabi crops
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal brings up rapid fifty on debut
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Padikkal brings up rapid fifty on debut
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
‘Shameful day in Parliament history’: Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Oppn
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
Sushant’s former talent manager Jaya Saha quizzed by NCB, called again along with Shruti Modi
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
SAD team meets president, requests him to not sign ‘anti-farmer’ bills
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Lok Sabha passes FCRA amendment which seeks to tweak foreign funding rules
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In