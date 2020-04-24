e-paper
HRD Minister urges PG students to benefit from high-quality content on e-PG Pathshala during lockdown

Minister Pokhriyal urged the PG students to make use of the e-PG Pathshala content on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

education Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)
Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday asked all Post Graduate (PG) students in the country to take advantage of the high-quality content available on the e-PG Pathshala platform during the lockdown.

Minister Pokhriyal urged the PG students to make use of the e-PG Pathshala content on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He said that the platform provides curriculum-based, interactive e-content in 70 subjects across all disciplines of social sciences.

Apart from accessing free e-books and curriculum-based e-content, users can also host their e-books on the platform.

Following are some of the important features of e-pathshala platforms:

1. e-Adhyayan (e-books): is a platform to provide 700+ e-Books for the Post-Graduate Courses. All the e-Books are derived from e-PG Pathshala courses. It also facilitates the play-list of video content.

2. UGC MOOCs: is one of the verticals to produce courses on Post Graduate subjects in SWAYAM (Online Courses, An MHRD initiatives).

3. e-Pathya (Offline Access): is vertical which provides a software-driven course/content package that facilitates students pursuing higher education (PG level) in distance learning as well as a campus learning mode. It also facilitates offline access.

Here’s the direct link to e-PG Pathshala platform.

