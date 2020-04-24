HRD Minister urges PG students to benefit from high-quality content on e-PG Pathshala during lockdown

education

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 16:43 IST

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday asked all Post Graduate (PG) students in the country to take advantage of the high-quality content available on the e-PG Pathshala platform during the lockdown.

Minister Pokhriyal urged the PG students to make use of the e-PG Pathshala content on the micro-blogging site Twitter. He said that the platform provides curriculum-based, interactive e-content in 70 subjects across all disciplines of social sciences.

Learning awaits: https://t.co/cudm0VjpGE pic.twitter.com/yItmjRDnBd — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 24, 2020

Apart from accessing free e-books and curriculum-based e-content, users can also host their e-books on the platform.

Following are some of the important features of e-pathshala platforms:

1. e-Adhyayan (e-books): is a platform to provide 700+ e-Books for the Post-Graduate Courses. All the e-Books are derived from e-PG Pathshala courses. It also facilitates the play-list of video content.

2. UGC MOOCs: is one of the verticals to produce courses on Post Graduate subjects in SWAYAM (Online Courses, An MHRD initiatives).

3. e-Pathya (Offline Access): is vertical which provides a software-driven course/content package that facilitates students pursuing higher education (PG level) in distance learning as well as a campus learning mode. It also facilitates offline access.

Here’s the direct link to e-PG Pathshala platform.