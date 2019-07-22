HT-PACE organises a thought-provoking session for educators

education

When an engineer-turned-motivational speaker addressed over 700 educators on the meaning of education and what should be taught to school students, one could veritably hear the pin drop.

Well-known life coach Gaur Gopal Das’ speech and interaction with school principals of Delhi-NCR during the annual HT-PACE meet on July 19 inspired not only the educators but all those present at the event.

Earlier in the evening, the vibrant Sufi musical group Chaar Yaar, which comprised poet and vocalist Madan Gopal Singh, Deepak Castelino on the guitar, percussionist Aamir Salim and Pritam Ghoshal on the sarod set the tune for the evening with the peppy numbers An Ode to Gurus, Ananda, well-known anti-war classic titled Knocking on Heaven’s Door by Bob Dylan and the evergreen Damadam Mast Kalandar.

Interspersed with anecdotes and jokes galore, the talk delivered by Das was heard in rapt attention by the sizeable audience.

Das’ message, conveyed very effectively, dealt with was the huge gap between the purpose of education as it is widely perceived, with what it should really be.

“The purpose of education should not be just passing exams, getting a degree and job and earning money. Instead, it is all about instilling values and helping the young to become responsible human beings. They should be encouraged to imbibe the qualities of self-acceptance as well as self-worth because most of them today seek validation and grapple with chronic low self-worth. Education is meant to first identify what they are good at and they really love and want to do, then letting them do those things, he said.”

The speaker also appealed to the mentors to be role models and teach students the right values to enable students so as to help them make a difference in society through their deeds. He said, “We should not be mere conformists. We tend to conform because other people want us to. We are afraid to think for ourselves and we are afraid to be different.” Highlighting the importance of consistency, the speaker also said that excellence comes from consistency.

Lauding the speaker’s message, Sister Gracy Paul, principal, Convent of Jesus and Mary School, Bangla Sahib Lane, said, “Teachers should use subjects in the curriculum as a means to teach values. The speaker has touched the reality of today’s culture. Swamiji’s message for the educators is very useful.”

The event, which began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Annapoorna Sehgal, head-education, HT Media Ltd, Ajit Dheer, national head circulation, HT Media Ltd, and Ajay Gupta, director of Atlantic Water World, a fun and entertainment destination, was emceed by former TV news anchor Rini Khanna.

In the customary lucky draw, the winners were principals Sunita Gupta from Air Force Bal Bharati School, Lodhi Road; Vibha Singh from DPS, Rohini, Premlata Garg from DAV Public School, Sreshtha Vihar, Anju Tandon from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, KG Marg, and Rajesh Hassija, director, Indraprastha Group of Schools.

“It was an enriching evening spent in the company of leading educationists. It’s heartening to see HT take innovative initiatives to engage with students and educators.” said Gupta, who won the first prize in the draw.

“The speaker raised points that I too, as an educator, feel are very relevant. Character, values and life skills are essential to the fabric of a society. But to achieve these one needs a committed mentor and a willing parent. Education can rise above marks only when educators look at it not merely as a profession but a calling. Similarly, parental love has to be the wind under the wings and not a leash that controls. Passionate mentors and supportive parents can together raise a generation that becomes the harbinger of integrity, respect, responsibility and sustains humanity…… And life itself,” said Vibha Singh.

Summing her views on the event, Sehgal said, “The principals greatly appreciated the thought-provoking session for its very relevant content and the compelling way in which it was presented.”

