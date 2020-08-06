e-paper
Home / Education / Hyderabad varsity to resume classes online from August 20

Hyderabad varsity to resume classes online from August 20

The university had suspended classes for all batches on March 15 and has since completed the evaluation process of final semester students, allowing them to graduate, a press release from the varsity said.

Aug 06, 2020
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad. (File photo)
         

City-based University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday said it has decided to resume classes in online mode for about 2,000 ongoing post-graduate students in various programmes from August 20.

Based on projections about the continuing COVID-19 epidemic, a task force headed by senior professor Vinod Pavaralarecommended that the university start online teaching, the release said.

The recommendations were discussed and approved at a meeting of Heads of Department and Deans of Schools convened by the Vice-Chancellor.

Considering the difficulties that some students are likely to face with costs of connectivity, the university has also accepted the recommendation to re-purpose the existing boarding allowance scholarship of Rs 1,000 a month into a digital access grant to students from deprived backgrounds, the release said.

The Vice-Chancellor has also announced the universitys plan to shore upinformation communication technology infrastructure at the department-level or at the level of individual faculty members to enable them to effectively deliver online teaching.

Earlier, the Task Force held consultations with various stakeholders, including students and faculty members, and received a number of suggestions by email on resumption of academic activities, the release said.

