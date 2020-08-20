IBPS admit card released for recruitment exam of various posts, here’s how to download call letter

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:41 IST

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/ call letter for the recruitment exam of various posts. The admit card is available for download from August 19 to September 4. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their call letters from the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS had notified 29 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in the month of June. The online application process went on from June 10 to 30.

Read More: IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too

The exam will be conducted to recruit Professor, Associate Professor, Faculty Research, and others. Out of which, 5 vacancies are each for Research Associate, and Faculty Research Associate, 4 for Assistant Professor, 3 each for Hindi Office, and Programming Assistant, 2 each for Professor, Associate Professor, and Analyst Programmer - Windows, and one each for IT Administrator, Analyst Programmer - Linux, and Research Associate - Technical.

Direct link to download call letter

How to download the call letter:

Visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads ‘Download call letter of selection process for recruitment of various posts

A login page will appear

Key in your registration/roll number and password/ date of birth to login

Your call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

The IBPS call letter will have the date, time and venue of the exam.